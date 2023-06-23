Split 9th Circ. Revives Facebook Housing Ad Bias Suit

By Lauren Berg (June 23, 2023, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A divided Ninth Circuit panel on Friday revived a proposed discrimination class action alleging that Facebook allows advertisers to illegally exclude certain users from seeing housing ads, saying the users had alleged standing, even though they did not identify which ads they were prevented from seeing....

