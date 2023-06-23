Ex-FTC Official Pans Claim Gilead-Teva Deal Hurt Competition

By Gina Kim (June 23, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- California federal jurors considering claims that pharmaceutical companies Gilead Sciences Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. reached an illegal agreement to delay generic versions of HIV medications heard from a former Federal Trade Commission economist on Friday, who disagreed that the deal stifled competition, noting that Gilead faced ongoing innovation from other drugmakers before its agreement with Teva....

