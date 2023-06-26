Attys Want $76M After $255M Juul Settlement

By Ali Sullivan (June 26, 2023, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Lawyers who secured a $255 million deal to settle claims over Juul Labs Inc.'s vape marketing practices have asked a California federal court for $76.5 million in attorney fees plus a proportional share of interest, saying the novelty and complexity of the litigation warrant exceeding the typical 25% benchmark for fee awards....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS