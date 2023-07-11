Defense Counsel Sentencing Lessons From Holmes Case

By Jack Sharman (July 11, 2023, 10:19 AM EDT) -- Sentencing is the law dressed in all its terror and solemnity. Except perhaps for the knock on the jury room door to signal that the jury has reached a verdict, there is nothing so serious in the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS