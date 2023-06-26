DeSantis-Appointed Board Wants Disney Suit To Carry On

By Quinn Wilson (June 26, 2023, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointed tourism oversight board urged a state judge to ignore Disney's plea to dismiss the board's lawsuit, saying that there are issues that need to be resolved that could impact the company's federal lawsuit against Florida officials....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS