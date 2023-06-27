Tribal Group Says Co. Can't Join 9th Circ. Copper Mine Case

By Nate Beck (June 27, 2023, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit advocacy group Apache Stronghold told a full Ninth Circuit panel that a mining company waited too long to weigh in on its appeal to stop a land transfer the group says would wipe out an Arizona site Native Americans consider sacred to make way for North America's biggest copper mine....

