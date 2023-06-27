Tesla Solar Roof Buyers Ink $6M 'Bait And Switch' Suit Deal

By Henrik Nilsson (June 27, 2023, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Tesla has agreed to pay a proposed class of about 8,200 customers $6 million to settle allegations that the electric vehicle and clean energy company raised prices of its solar roof tile system in a "bait and switch" scheme, according to a notice filed Monday in California federal court....

