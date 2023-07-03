Discrimination Attys Should Watch These 6 Arguments In July

By Amanda Ottaway (July 3, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- In July, the Fifth Circuit is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a race and sex bias case by an ex-employee against aerospace giant Lockheed Martin, while the First Circuit will hear a sexual harassment case by a former dental professor at Tufts, and a worker who was fired after receiving in vitro fertilization treatments will make her plea to the Third Circuit....

