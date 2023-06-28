Trump Countersues E. Jean Carroll After $5M Assault Verdict

By Rachel Scharf (June 28, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Former president Donald Trump countersued E. Jean Carroll for defamation Tuesday evening, alleging the writer continued to falsely accuse him of rape after a Manhattan federal jury declined to find he engaged in forcible sex as part of a $5 million civil battery verdict....

