Microsoft, Activision CEOs Testify In FTC's $69B Merger Fight

By Dorothy Atkins (June 28, 2023, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick took turns testifying Wednesday in a high-stakes hearing over the Federal Trade Commission's bid to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion merger with the game-maker, with Kotick defending the deal as being good for investors and Nadella promising Microsoft won't foreclose competition....

