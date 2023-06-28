Saipan Casino Investors Can't Arbitrate Licensing Fight

By Caroline Simson (June 28, 2023, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday reversed an order allowing Chinese investors in a Saipan casino to arbitrate their force majeure defense in a licensing dispute with a local regulator, ruling that the arbitration clause in an underlying pact specifically carved out such disputes....

