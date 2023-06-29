3 Charged With Insider Trading On Trump Media Co. Deal

By Pete Brush (June 29, 2023, 10:31 AM EDT) -- Three investors who backed a Donald Trump-focused acquisition vehicle called Digital World Acquisition Corp. were charged in Manhattan federal court Thursday with insider trading, accused of exploiting business secrets about a Trump media company to make $22 million, as part of a four-indictment securities fraud crackdown....

