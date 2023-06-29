Harrison Poultry Inks $2.8M Deal In Price-Fixing Suit

By Joyce Hanson (June 29, 2023, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Commercial and institutional indirect purchaser plaintiffs in a yearslong price-fixing suit against multiple chicken suppliers have asked an Illinois federal judge for preliminarily approval of their $2.8 million settlement with Harrison Poultry Inc., saying the company has agreed to the deal....

