ICE OB-GYN Gets Okay To Depose Patient In Defamation Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (June 29, 2023, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court allowed a doctor accused of performing unnecessary gynecological procedures on immigrant women to question one woman in court for his defamation suit against NBCUniversal Media LLC, rejecting the woman's arguments to quash the deposition....

