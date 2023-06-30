Gilead, Teva Defeat $3.6B HIV Drug Antitrust Case At Trial

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 30, 2023, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury cleared Gilead and Teva on Friday in a $3.6 billion antitrust case claiming the pharmaceutical giants struck an illegal "pay-for-delay" patent deal that inflated prices for two HIV medications, finding plaintiffs hadn't shown Gilead had market power or that it paid Teva to delay its generics....

