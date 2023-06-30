FTC Faces Skeptical Judge As Microsoft Merger Hearing Ends

By Dorothy Atkins (June 29, 2023, 11:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared dubious Thursday of the Federal Trade Commission's bid to block Microsoft's $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard Inc. during closings of a five-day hearing, criticizing the FTC expert's analysis and suggesting others could create a game rivaling Activision's Call of Duty....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS