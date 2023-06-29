NYC Crane Crash Trial Halted Amid Claims DA Hid Evidence

By Stewart Bishop (June 29, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has come under fire over allegations that it concealed crucial evidence about its star cooperating witness in a case against two construction company managers charged over an uptown mini-crane collapse that severely injured two workers, and the trial has ground to a halt....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS