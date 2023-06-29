Uber Cites Justices' Coinbase Ruling To Urge Price-Fix Stay

By Henrik Nilsson (June 29, 2023, 11:15 PM EDT) -- Grubhub, Postmates and Uber along with customers suing the companies jointly urged a New York federal court on Thursday to pause the case following a U.S. Supreme Court decision less than a week ago ruling that litigation in district court is automatically stayed when a party appeals the denial of a motion to compel arbitration....

