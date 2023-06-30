EV Truck Co. Brass, Investors End Derivative Suit For $12.5M

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 30, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- Electric-truck maker Workhorse Group Inc. has reached a $12.5 million settlement in a shareholder derivative action that alleged directors and former executives breached their fiduciary duty during a tumultuous 2021 when the company lost its bid for a lucrative federal contract, faced two government investigations and recalled some vehicles....

