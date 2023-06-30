Colo. Senator Calls On Tech Giants To Label AI Content

By Lauren Berg (June 29, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on Thursday urged the leaders of OpenAI, Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and other technology giants to label artificial intelligence-generated content and take other steps to limit the spread of content that is designed to mislead people and spread misinformation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS