High Court Row Over Officials Blocking Critics Gets Support

By Adam Lidgett (July 5, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Port Huron, Michigan, resident has received support in his U.S. Supreme Court appeal of a finding that a city official did not flout his rights by blocking him from commenting on the official's personal Facebook page, as part of a larger fight at the high court....

