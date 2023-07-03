LA Politician Ridley-Thomas Can't Undo USC Bribe Conviction

By Gina Kim (July 3, 2023, 6:13 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles politician Mark Ridley-Thomas lost his bid Friday for a new trial or acquittal of his bribery conviction for steering county business to the University of Southern California in return for his son's admission, after a California federal judge cited "substantial evidence of defendant's corrupt intent" presented at trial. ...

