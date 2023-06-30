Banned Attys Can't Pause Twitter Suit In Calif. Amid Appeal

By Emily Johnson (June 30, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has refused to pause a lawsuit against Twitter Inc. from two attorneys whose social media accounts were banned in 2019 in the wake of tweets allegedly criticizing now-Vice President Kamala Harris, while the attorneys appeal a transfer order before the Eleventh Circuit....

