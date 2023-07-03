Apple Taking Epic App Store Case To High Court

By Matthew Perlman (July 3, 2023, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Apple told the Ninth Circuit on Monday it plans to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take up an order blocking its rules that prevent app developers from steering users to outside payment methods in the suit from Epic Games challenging Apple's broader app policies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS