Biz Groups Say Some Management Omissions Aren't Fraud

By David Minsky (July 5, 2023, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Two U.S. trade groups have sided with a Macquarie Group subsidiary in a lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court over the types of disclosures public companies are required to make to investors, saying that the requirement is intentionally vague and that certain omissions aren't actionable as fraud under the Securities Exchange Act....

