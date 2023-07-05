JetBlue Exits American Pact, Won't Appeal Antitrust Ruling

By Linda Chiem (July 5, 2023, 7:07 PM EDT) -- JetBlue revealed Wednesday it has pulled out of a codeshare agreement with American Airlines that a Massachusetts federal judge recently declared illegal and anticompetitive, leaving American to appeal the ruling on its own, as JetBlue pivots to securing regulatory approval of its proposed acquisition of Spirit Airlines....

