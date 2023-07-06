Deloitte Workers Can't Revive Retirement Plan Fee Suit

By Emmy Freedman (July 6, 2023, 1:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused to allow Deloitte workers a chance to revise their proposed class action claiming the global accounting firm allowed two multibillion-dollar retirement plans to be saddled with excessive fees, saying their new complaint does little to fix the old one's defects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS