Epic Says Apple's App Store Appeal Not 'Certworthy'

By Matthew Perlman (July 6, 2023, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Epic Games urged the Ninth Circuit not to pause an order blocking Apple's rules that prevent app developers from steering users to outside payment methods, saying the tech giant stands no chance of convincing the U.S. Supreme Court to even take up its petition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS