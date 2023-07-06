Pharma Cos. Urge High Court To Toss Terror-Funding Ruling

By Micah Danney (July 6, 2023, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A group of pharmaceutical companies have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to vacate a District of Columbia Circuit Court ruling that found them liable for attacks that injured or killed U.S. soldiers, saying medical goods sales in Iraq didn't amount to funding terrorism....

