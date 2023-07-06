DOJ Loses Bid To Block Trump Deposition In FBI Agent Case

By Hailey Konnath (July 6, 2023, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday refused to reconsider her order allowing former President Donald Trump to be deposed by attorneys for former FBI employees suing the government after their texts were made public, shooting down the U.S. Department of Justice's bid to block the deposition....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS