Ex-Vitol Trader Can't Suppress Emails In Bribery Case

By Ivan Moreno (July 7, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A former Vitol Group oil trader accused of funneling bribes to officials of state-backed Petroecuador to secure a $300 million fuel contract has lost his bid to suppress tens of thousands of emails seized by the federal government after a Brooklyn federal judge concluded investigators acted reasonably in executing the search warrant....

