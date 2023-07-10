Dozens Of Real Estate Cos. Want Out Of RealPage MDL

By Quinn Wilson (July 10, 2023, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Dozens of lessors represented by a Rolodex of BigLaw firms in a consolidated antitrust class action asked a Tennessee federal judge Friday to dismiss a suit that charges them with using RealPage software to drive up rental costs for both multifamily tenants and student renters....

