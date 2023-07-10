Sarah Silverman Brings Copyright Suits Against OpenAI, Meta

By Jasmin Boyce (July 10, 2023, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Stand-up comedian Sarah Silverman and a duo of authors have slapped artificial intelligence makers OpenAI and Meta Platforms with copyright suits in California federal court over their AI products ChatGPT and LLaMA, respectively, adding to a flurry of recent infringement litigation over AI's use of protected works....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS