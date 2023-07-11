Accused 'Meme' Stock Trader Wants Prosecutors Sanctioned

By Ivan Moreno (July 10, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT) -- One of eight men indicted in an alleged $114 million pump-and-dump scheme orchestrated on social media and a stock-trading podcast wants a federal judge to order prosecutors to produce documents regarding so-called "meme" stocks that he says may undermine the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS