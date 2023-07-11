Google Judge Rejects $5.5M Privacy Deal In Decade-Old Suit

By Dorothy Atkins (July 10, 2023, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge refused Monday to approve Google's $5.5 million deal to resolve decade-old allegations that the company bypassed internet browser privacy settings to spy on communications, finding that the cy-pres fund settlement, which releases monetary claims but doesn't pay individual class members, doesn't satisfy the appropriate class-certification requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS