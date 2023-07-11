Bumble Can't Swipe Left On Ill. Biometric Privacy Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 11, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit alleging that dating app Bumble's photo verification feature violated the state's biometric privacy law, saying the court has personal jurisdiction over Bumble because it conducted targeted marketing in the state and the feature is advertised as a way to entice users to its platform....

