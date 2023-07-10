EU-US Data Transfer Deal Finalized, But Will It Stick Around?

By Allison Grande (July 10, 2023, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The European Commission's approval Monday of a revamped framework to ease the transfer of personal data from the European Union to the United States was met with an immediate vow to challenge the arrangement, stoking concerns that the deal is on track to meet the same fate as its two invalidated predecessors. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS