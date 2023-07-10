Monitor To Oversee Nursing Homes During NY AG's $83M Suit

By Rachel Scharf (July 10, 2023, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A New York judge appointed a monitor on Monday to oversee patient care at four nursing homes while the state attorney general litigates an $83 million fraud case, citing "greatly concerning" allegations that the facilities neglected residents so their executives could pocket government funding....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS