Dems Warn Of Potential Perils From L3Harris-Aerojet Deal

By Renee Hickman (July 11, 2023, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers are urging the U.S. Department of Defense to thoroughly review a planned merger between defense contractor L3Harris and rocket and missile propulsion maker Aerojet, saying the deal could harm the U.S.'s ability to replenish weapons, such as those being sent to aid Ukraine....

