Musk Says Twitter Investors Can't Prove Manipulation Scheme

By Jeff Montgomery (July 11, 2023, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Elon Musk has urged a California federal judge to jettison a Twitter stockholder's securities action accusing him of fraud and misstatements in the erratic buildup to his $44 billion purchase of the social media juggernaut last year, claiming the case is riddled "top-to-bottom" with defects....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS