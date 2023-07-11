Where The FTC Went Wrong Against Microsoft-Activision

By Bryan Koenig (July 11, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge gave the Federal Trade Commission little in the way of a silver lining Tuesday by rejecting virtually every aspect of the agency's challenge of Microsoft's $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard purchase, from the alleged facts of video game distribution to the governing legal standards....

