No Immunity For Trump In Carroll's Defamation Suit, DOJ Says

By Lauren Berg (July 11, 2023, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice backpedaled on its position that former President Donald Trump has immunity in E. Jean Carroll's defamation suit, telling a Manhattan federal judge Tuesday it lacks evidence to conclude Trump was acting within the scope of his duties when he denied sexually assaulting her....

