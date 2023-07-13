DA's Hidden Evidence Should End Crane Case, Defense Says

By Stewart Bishop (July 12, 2023, 7:34 PM EDT) -- A former construction site manager for St. Louis-based Western Specialty Contractors on Tuesday urged a New York state judge to dismiss criminal charges against him over a crane collapse that injured two workers, saying the Manhattan district attorney's office actively concealed key evidence at the heart of the case....

