Morrison Cohen Hit With $5M Malpractice Suit In Aircraft Deal

By Tracey Read (July 12, 2023, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Morrison Cohen LLP was sued for malpractice in New York state court Tuesday for allegedly costing an aircraft financing company $4.675 million in a deal that turned out to be an "elaborate Ponzi scheme," according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS