Health Co. Looks To Board For Damages Post-Ch. 7

By Julie Manganis (July 13, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Health care provider Steward Medical Group filed suit Thursday against a group of former executives and board members of a Massachusetts medical practice that recently shut down and filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, seeking to hold them liable for a $16 million jury damages award for an alleged multimillion-dollar, multiyear fraudulent payment scheme....

