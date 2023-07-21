Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Secures Pledges From Google, Meta On AI Risks

By Allison Grande (July 21, 2023, 5:02 AM EDT) -- Google, Meta, OpenAI and four other major companies have agreed to several commitments to support the safe and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence, including boosting their investment in cybersecurity and being more transparent about how this technology is being used, the White House said Friday. ...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!