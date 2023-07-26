Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

The Biggest Trademark Decisions Of 2023: A Midyear Report

By Adam Lidgett (July 26, 2023, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court weighed in twice on federal trademark law in the first half of 2023, ruling that Lanham Act provisions barring trademark infringement don't apply to foreign conduct and rejecting a circuit court's finding that a poop-themed dog toy version of Jack Daniel's whiskey bottle was protected by the First Amendment. Here's a look at the most notable trademark decisions so far this year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!