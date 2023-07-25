Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

MetaBirkin NFT Artist To Appeal TM Trial Loss To Hermes

By Aislinn Keely (July 25, 2023, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles designer accused of ripping off French fashion house Hermes with his collection of "MetaBirkin" non-fungible tokens told a New York federal judge that he plans to take multiple decisions in the case to the Second Circuit after the district court held that a jury fairly decided he had infringed Hermes trademarks....

