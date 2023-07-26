Effectual Relief Questions Linger After Section 363 Ruling

By Monique Jewett-Brewster (July 26, 2023, 3:17 PM EDT) -- In MOAC Mall Holdings LLC v. Transform Holdco LLC in April, the U.S. Supreme Court resolved a circuit split and unanimously held that Section 363(m) of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code — which provides that the reversal or modification on appeal of an unstayed order authorizing the sale or lease of estate property does not affect the validity of such sale or lease to a good faith purchaser or lessee — is not a jurisdictional provision....