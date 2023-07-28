Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

JPMorgan Says Epstein Investor Suit Claims Still Insufficient

By Sydney Price (July 28, 2023, 7:59 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is again asking a New York federal judge to ax a suit alleging that several of its top executives knew about and helped facilitate Jeffrey Epstein's criminal activity, saying the plaintiffs' memo opposing the bank's motion to dismiss fails to adequately plead demand futility and state a claim....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!